Scotland: MSPs approve plans to lower legal gender change age

Staff writer

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

MSPs have backed the Scottish government's plans to lower the age at which Scots can change their legal gender. 

An amendment was passed during a marathon debate in Holyrood on Tuesday night which will allow 16 and 17 year olds to apply for a gender recognition certificate. 

It was one of over 150 proposed amendments to the Gender Recognition Act being debated by MSPs ahead of a final vote that was due to take place on Wednesday. 

Tuesday's debate got through only 64 of the amendments before lights went out in the chamber just after midnight, forcing the session to a close. 

The remaining amendments will be debated on Wednesday afternoon. It is not clear when the final vote on the Bill will take place. 

If passed, the legislation will make it easier for Scots to change their legal gender by removing the requirement of medical evidence and reducing the time applicants must live in their chosen gender from two years to three months - or six months for 16 and 17 year olds. 

The plans have divided MSPs and been strongly opposed by Christians.

The Christian Institute's Deputy Director for Communications, Ciarán Kelly, warned that the legislation stands to "cause even greater misery and confusion for children and their families".

"Children need protecting from radical gender ideology and the obvious and best thing to do is to remove 16 and 17-year-olds from the legislation completely," he said.

In November, the Equality and Human Rights Commission advised against lowering the legal age for a gender recognition certificate. 

In a briefing to MSPs, the equalities watchdog noted that the legal age in Scotland for issues "of less significance" like driving, buying alcohol and getting a tattoo is over 16.

