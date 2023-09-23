Schools can refuse to use children's chosen gender, says equalities body

Staff writer

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

The equalities watchdog has changed its guidance on how schools deal with children who want to change their gender.

Previous guidance from the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) said that schools would be engaging in "direct gender reassignment discrimination" if they refused to refer to a pupil by their chosen name or gender.

Now The Times reports that the watchdog has updated its guidance to state that schools are no longer automatically breaking the law if they decline to use a pupil's preferred name or gender.

The revised guidance also clarifies that "sex" is binary and "determined by what is recorded on their birth certificate".

Schools must also provide changing rooms for pupils based on their sex at birth, according to the EHRC. 

A spokesperson for the EHRC told the newspaper: "It may not be directly discriminatory for a school not to refer to a child by their preferred gender, where it differs from their legal sex.

"However, schools must carefully consider how they justify and consistently apply their policies on this matter to avoid any risk of indirect discrimination."

The changes have been made as schools continue to wait for new government guidelines on how to treat transgender pupils. 

The guidelines were supposed to be published over the summer but have been delayed again following disagreements over whether new legislation is needed. 

Attorney-General Victoria Prentis has advised the government that banning social transitioning — where children are allowed to choose their gender pronouns and name — would be unlawful.

Most Read

  1. christian-family

    Bringing up children in a post-Christian world

  2. Max Lucado

    Max Lucado opens up about past struggles with alcohol

  3. spain

    Evangelical Christian numbers on the rise in Spain

  4. kim-davis

    Christian marriage clerk told to pay $100k damages in same-sex case

  5. bible

    Are Christians really discriminated against?

  6. early-church

    The battle for the creeds

  7. environment

    Climate change threatening global food supplies, warns Christian Aid

More News

  1. bible

    Are Christians really discriminated against?

  2. spain

    Evangelical Christian numbers on the rise in Spain

  3. Max Lucado

    Max Lucado opens up about past struggles with alcohol

  4. ronaldo

    Celebrated footballer Ronaldo gets baptised

  5. christian-family

    Bringing up children in a post-Christian world

  6. early-church

    The battle for the creeds