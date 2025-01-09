'Sadness' as churches and Christian school succumb to LA wildfires

Churches and a Christian school have fallen victim to massive wildfires wreaking havoc across Los Angeles County.

At least five people have been killed and hundreds of homes destroyed by the devastating fires raging across tens of thousands of acres.

The fires are being driven by dry conditions and strong winds, and have triggered evacuation orders across Pasadena, Calabasas, Malibu and parts of Los Angeles, with more than 100,000 people already evacuated.

Altadena Community Church has spoken of its "sadness" after the church was destroyed by the Eaton fire north of Pasadena.

In a Facebook update, church administrator Patty Judy said that many of the church's members had lost their homes too.

"Thank you to those who have reached out to us with prayers and help. We will regroup to find our path forward. Until then, we may be pretty silent as we each work through this tragedy individually and toghether in spirit," she said.

The nearby St Mark's Episcopal Church, Altadena, was also lost to the flames. Church rector Rev Carri Patterson Grindon confirmed the loss "with a broken heart" on social media.

"I don't yet know the extent of the damage to the rest of the campus, but many buildings in the immediate vicinity have burned as well. I have also received word from several members of our community that their homes are gone," she said, adding that the church was creating a support network going forward.

"We will need one another in the days ahead as we face these devastating losses. I am here for you, and I know our community will hold together, and love and support one another through whatever lies ahead."

Also in Altadena, the Sahag-Mesrob Armenian Christian School is reported to have been completely destroyed.

Harvest pastor and evangelist Greg Laurie, who is based in Riverside, California, said his church was mobilising relief for people affected by the fires. He urged people to support the efforts.

"We want to do everything we can for those who have already lost so much due to this disaster, so we are partnering with relief organizations, funding medical care, distributing biblical resources, and providing spiritual support during this time of need," he said on X.

The Salvation Army USA is also appealing for prayer and donations: "Please join us in praying for those affected by and responding to the California wildfires."

Christian author and speaker Max Lucado said, "I'm praying for all those in the path of wildfire in Los Angeles. May God have mercy."