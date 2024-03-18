Sadness after sudden death of Christian Institute founder Colin Hart

Tributes have been paid to Colin Hart, founder and director of The Christian Institute, after his sudden death at the age of 60.

Hart passed away unexpectedly from a suspected heart attack on 13 March.

The Christian Institute's Acting Director, Ciarán Kelly, called him a "servant-hearted man" as he asked for prayers for Hart's family and the organisation.

"It is with a heavy heart that I am writing to let you know that our director and brother in Christ, Colin Hart, has been called home by the Lord to be with Him in glory," he said.

"We deeply mourn this great and unexpected loss. But we do not mourn as those who have no hope (1 Thess. 4:13).

"Rather, we give thanks to God for a servant-hearted man who devoted his life to The Christian Institute in the service of his Lord and Saviour Jesus Christ."

Rev Dr Richard Turnbull, chairman of the trustees, said, "We give thanks for Colin's vision, gifts and life, and pray for his family and friends. Many of you will have known Colin and will want to offer your own thanks and prayers to the Lord.

"The work continues as Colin would desire. Thank you for your support. Please keep all the staff and Trustees in your prayers."