Russian attack on Ukraine condemned as 'an act of great evil'

Staff writer

The Archbishops of Canterbury and York have condemned the Russian attack on Ukraine as "an act of great evil".

In a joint statement, Archbishops Justin Welby and Stephen Cottrell called for an urgent ceasefire.

"The horrific and unprovoked attack on Ukraine is an act of great evil," they said.

"Placing our trust in Jesus Christ, the author of peace, we pray for an urgent ceasefire and a withdrawal of Russian forces.

"We call for a public decision to choose the way of peace and an international conference to secure long term agreements for stability and lasting peace." 

The Archbishops have asked people to make this Sunday a special day of prayer for peace between Ukraine and Russia.

They have also given their support to a global day of prayer and fasting announced by Pope Francis for Ash Wednesday on 2 March.

Britain has responded to the crisis by imposing limited economic sanctions on Russia and supplying arms to Ukraine. 

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was "appalled by the horrific events in Ukraine". 

"President Putin has chosen a path of bloodshed and destruction by launching this unprovoked attack on Ukraine. The UK and our allies will respond decisively," he said. 

