Remembering Mark Tronson

We express our deep and overwhelming sadness at the passing of much loved and respected husband and father Mark Vivian Tronson ("Pop").

Pop was blessed to envisage and champion many ministries during his life time, including his initial calling as a Baptist Minister.

He was a visionary of his time, creating "Sports and Leisure ministries" in the late 1980s which placed chaplains into professional and amateur sporting teams, himself, acting as the Chaplain to the Australian cricket team for 18 years.

He also ran Sanctuary Lodge in Moruya, Tweed heads and Brisbane, providing Christian guidance for the athletes of tomorrow. Pop had vision, big ideas, a big heart and a big personality. He was passionate and determined.

Perhaps his most treasured and enjoyable ministry was co-ordinating the Young Writers, where writers (young at first, although this developed later into writers of all ages) shared their experience of faith and the love of Jesus. The Young Writers gave much joy to Pop in his final years.

He was a wonderful encouragement to all who met him. He has helped many many people, many who we do not know. Pop's passing is a deep and immeasurable loss to all who have had the privilege of knowing him. He will be greatly missed.