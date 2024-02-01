Religious nones on the rise in Switzerland

Raymond Powell

Saint Pierre church in the city of Geneva, Switzerland.(Photo: Getty/iStock)

There has been a significant increase in the number of people in Switzerland who do not have any religious affiliation. 

'Nones' now comprise the largest group when it comes to belief - or lack of belief - comprising over a third of the population (34%). 

That marks an increase of more than 13 percentage points since 2010, according to new data published by the Swiss Federal Statistical Office, reports Evangelical Focus

The figures, which are for 2022, show that religious nones now outnumber Roman Catholics (32%) and Reformed Protestants (21%). 

It is an astonishing growth for nones, who made up just 1% of the population in 1970. 

The data revealed that nones are more likely to be young and male. The largest age cohort was the 25 to 34-year-old group (42%), compared to just 16% of the over-75s. 

Over a third of men identified as a none (36%), compared to 31% of women. 

More than one in 10 previously had a faith but then lost it (15%). A third said they did not agree with the statements of the religious community. 

Nearly a third of nones nonetheless said they were somewhat or definitely spiritual, with over a quarter (28%) saying it helped them cope with difficult moments in life. 

