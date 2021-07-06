'Relief' as attempt to legalise abortion up to birth is withdrawn

Christian campaign group CARE has spoken of its "huge relief" after proposals to legalise abortion on demand for any reason up to birth were withdrawn during a Commons debate on Monday.

Diana Johnson's amendment to the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill was not put to a vote by MPs.

The radical proposals had also sought to remove conscience protections for medics opposed to abortion, and the requirement for a doctor to be involved in the operation. There were additional fears that the amendment would open the door to sex-selective abortions.

CARE CEO Nola Leach called New Clause 55 a "regressive amendment" that would have removed remaining legal protections for preborn babies in England and Wales.

"Most people believe that preborn babies have value and importance which increases as they grow, and that this should be recognised in the law," she said.

"We also know that babies are capable of living outside the womb from around 22 weeks.

"Most European nations have a lower legal limit than the UK for these reasons. UK politicians should be backing moves to lower the legal limit for abortion, not raise it."

Under current laws, abortions are legal up to 24 weeks, except in cases of disability, which are legal up to birth.

A study in 2017 found that just 1% of women think the time limit on abortion should be raised from 24 weeks to birth. A staggering 70% said the time limit should be lowered. The study also found support for a ban on sex-selective abortion among 91% of women.

Ms Leach continued, "If this amendment had been adopted, we would have seen more abortions, greater harms to women, and more blatant discrimination against unborn babies.

"We would also have seen the right of pro-life medics to conscientiously object to abortion quashed. It is shocking that it was brought forward, and I hope MPs will continue to reject such extreme proposals in the years ahead."