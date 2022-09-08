Record numbers join March for Life UK

March for Life in the UK, held over the weekend, enjoyed its biggest turnout to date.

According to police estimates, at least 7,000 people attended the march which processed through central London on Saturday.

This year's March for Life took place under the banner of '10 million too many', a reference to the number of abortions that have been carried out in England and Wales since becoming legal in 1967.

The march ended at Parliament Square, where a line-up of speakers challenged the current limit of 24 weeks and abortion up to birth for disabilities.

Although there were some counter-protests held by pro-abortionists, these were "dwarfed" by the record turnout of pro-lifers, according to Right for Life UK, which attended the march.

Right To Life UK spokesperson, Catherine Robinson, said: "It's so encouraging to attend the march and see the number of people attending growing so rapidly, especially in terms of all the young people who recognise abortion for what it is.

"They are increasingly rejecting the narrative that the solution to a difficult and/or unexpected pregnancy is to end the life of the baby."

She added, "We hope the march will continue to grow and that abortion will, one day, become unthinkable."

Madeline Page, CEO of The Alliance of Pro-life Students, said that pro-life people in the UK are feeling more confident to publicly express their views after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade.

"We've seen a steady increase in the amount of young people wanting to take part in pro-life events since the news from America, many of these are stepping out for the first time and feel that since this issue is being talked about more, it's now acceptable to disclose their beliefs," she said.