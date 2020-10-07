Ravi Zacharias' denomination opens fresh investigation following sexual misconduct claims

Ravi Zacharias' denomination has launched a second investigation into the late apologist following fresh sexual misconduct claims.

The Christian and Missionary Alliance (CMA) investigated Zacharias in 2017 after a married Canadian woman, Lori Anne Thompson, alleged that they had a sexting relationship.

Following its investigation, CMA concluded that there was insufficient evidence for formal discipline and Zacharias retained his credentials with the denomination until his death in May this year from cancer.

Zacharias released a statement to US magazine Christianity Today back in 2017 claiming that Thompson sent nude photos of herself to him unsolicited.

Last month, the allegations resurfaced when the Roys Report released additional emails and other documents in a three-part series alleging that Zacharias had initiated the relationship with Thompson and asked her for the photos.

Christianity Today magazine reported a few days later that three former massage therapists at a spa co-owned by the apologist alleged that he had touched them inappropriately and made unwanted sexual advances during treatments.

World magazine then reported that one therapist was fired from the Georgia-based spa after complaining that Zacharias asked for "more than a massage."

Christianity Today magazine now reports that CMA is opening a second investigation into Zacharias following the claims.

The Alliance leadership said in a letter to staffers last Friday that it has "determined that we must look into these new allegations, in spite of the fact that Mr. Zacharias passed away earlier this year."

Terry Smith, vice president of church ministries for the CMA, told the magazine that it was unusual for the denomination to investigate sexual misconduct after the accused has died but it wanted to discover the truth.

"Normally when a worker is investigated, they're alive so they can speak to the accusations against them and can receive whatever punitive steps the discipline committee gives them," he said.

"Our goal [here] is to discover the truth to the best of our ability to do so."