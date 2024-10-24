Rare bail granted to Christian arrested on blasphemy charges in Pakistan

A trial court in Pakistan has granted rare bail to a Christian arrested on blasphemy charges, her attorney said.

Additional Sessions Judge Gojra Waseem Mubarak granted post-arrest bail to Saima Masih, widow of Farhad Masih, on September 10, though for security reasons it was not revealed until this week.

The bail was granted a month after a Muslim neighbor falsely accused her and her younger sister, Sonia Faryaad, of throwing a sack containing quranic pages in an open area near her home on Aug. 6, said the sisters' attorney, Haneef Mattu. Residents of Kathore village Chak No. 304 Gojra, Toba Tek Singh District, Punjab Province, the sisters were falsely accused of blasphemy by Muhammad Haider after Saima Masih rejected his "indecent advances," Mattu said.

Saima Masih, a volunteer health worker, has two children. Sonia Bibi, mother of three children and a teacher at an adult literacy center, managed to escape from the village with her family after the allegations surfaced, Mattu said.

He had filed pre-arrest bail for Sonia Bibi that an additional sessions court rejected, he said. Mattu later filed her bail petition in the Lahore High Court but withdrew it after an initial police investigation cleared her of the alleged offense, he said.

Mattu said that after the court granted post-arrest bail for Saima Masih, he filed a petition in the Lahore High Court to quash the frivolous charges against the two sisters.

"There are several inconsistencies in the case, including the delayed filing of the First Information Report [FIR] and the absence of direct witnesses," Mattu told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News. "However, the court turned down the petition, advising that we should file a fresh application under Section 265-K of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC). This section allows the court to acquit the accused even before the framing of the charges."

He is now awaiting the police report in order to begin proceedings under Section 265-K.

The sisters and their families are now residing at an undisclosed location due to fears for their security, he said.

Akmal Bhatti, chairman of the Minorities Alliance Pakistan, previously told Christian Daily International-Morning Star News that a Muslim mob had attempted to kill Saima Masih when news of the blasphemy allegation spread in the area but timely police intervention had saved her life.

Sajid Christopher of the Human Friends Organisation said both women and their families have endured immense hardships, including wrongful accusations, death threats and prolonged legal battles, all of which have brought their lives to a standstill.

"Despite her release, Saima's safety remains in jeopardy as societal pressures and the possibility of vigilantism pose ongoing threats," Christopher said. "Such accusations often lead to the accused being ostracized, regardless of their legal outcome, which means her life and that of her children remain under constant risk."

He added that Sonia Bibi has faced even more severe challenges.

"Forced into hiding with her three children, Sonia's family was subjected to immense stress," he said. "Although the investigating officer did not find Sonia guilty in his inquiry, the fear for her safety continues. The initial rejection of her bail by the sessions court further intensified the threats they faced, and even now, the family remains vulnerable to attacks from extremist elements who often act outside the legal framework."

Christopher said that no one should live in fear for their life due to blasphemy accusations, particularly when investigations fail to substantiate allegations.

"We call upon the authorities to ensure that both Saima and Sonia, as well as their families, are provided with adequate protection and that their safety is guaranteed," he said. "Furthermore, there must be accountability for those who make false accusations, and the justice system must take immediate steps to protect the innocent from unwarranted harm."

Minority rights activist Joseph Jansen said that the Christian sisters' case was another example of how blasphemy laws are used to settle personal vendettas.

"These laws, which carry the death penalty, have led to mob violence and extrajudicial executions," he said. "This must stop before more innocent lives are lost."

Pakistan ranked seventh on Open Doors' 2024 World Watch List of the most difficult places to be a Christian, as it was the previous year.

© 2024 Christian Daily International-Morning Star News