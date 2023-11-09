Queen opens Westminster Abbey Field of Remembrance

The Queen today opened the 95th Field of Remembrance in the grounds of Westminster Abbey.

The opening of the memorial marks the official start of the nation's Remembrance commemorations in memory of the men and women who have paid the ultimate sacrifice in service to their country.

The memorial is an annual tradition going back to 1928 when The Poppy Factory, the charity which makes remembrance wreaths, brought a tray of poppies and collection tin to the grounds of St Margaret's Church, which sits next to the abbey.

It started with a few poppies planted around a single cross but has since grown each year to become a powerful and moving memorial, filling the grounds of the abbey with thousands of poppies and crosses.

Queen Camilla laid her own cross of remembrance before signing the St Margaret's Church visitor book.

In remarks at the event, which was also joined by veterans, the Very Rev Dr David Hoyle, said: "For the 95th time at the Field of Remembrance we meet again to remember those who gave their lives in the conflicts of our time, that we might enjoy freedom and peace.

"At the 11th hour, of the 11th day, of the 11th month of 1918, the First World War ended: that date, that time, have become a symbolic moment on which to pause in silent remembrance and gratitude. With full hearts at this, our Field of Remembrance, let us pray for the peace of the whole world."

The Field of Remembrance is open every day until Sunday 19 November the Field from 10am to 4pm.