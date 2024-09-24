Protests held as Scotland's abortion clinic buffer zones law comes into force

Legislation establishing 'buffer zones' around abortion clinics has come into force across Scotland.

The Scottish Parliament passed legislation in June to create 'safe access zones' of up to 200m outside abortion facilities.

MSP Gillian Mackay's Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) (Scotland) Bill criminalises, among other things, peacefully praying and offering help to women in crisis pregnancies.

Jenni Minto, minister for public health and women's health, said, "It is absolutely unacceptable for women to face any unwanted influence, distress or alarm when accessing abortion services.

"With the Abortion Services (Safe Access Zones) Act coming into force this week I hope women hear the Scottish government's clear message that we will protect their access to healthcare.

"I thank Gillian Mackay for her vital work in progressing the Act and I am incredibly grateful to all the women and staff and others who contributed to the process.

"The Act is not an attempt to restrict freedom of speech or the right to religious expression, but to safeguard public health and protect the right of women to access healthcare without obstruction.

"Individuals who break Safe Access Zone law can now face significant fines, with enforcement being carried out by Police Scotland."

Breaching the buffer zones carries a fine of up to £10,000. Protests will be taking place outside the Scottish Parliament today by pro-life group, the Society for the Protection of Unborn Children (SPUC).

SPUC said that the new law was "illiberal and dangerous", and "severely infringes upon civil liberties, particularly the rights to free speech, peaceful assembly, and the ability to offer support to pregnant women".

Pro-life campaigners will be dressed in prison jumpsuits for the protest. SPUC said this was to highlight the "absurdity" of the restrictions.

SPUC CEO John Deighan said the buffer zones were an "affront to basic freedoms in Scotland" and would deprive vulnerable women of "a way out" of abortion.

"The fact that someone can be criminalised for praying or offering help to a woman in need is an outrageous and dangerous precedent. SPUC is here to ensure that this sweeping attack on civil liberties does not go unnoticed," he said.

"Ultimately, buffer zones only protect the abortion industry, not the women and unborn children who pass through its gates.

"As well as outlawing compassion, buffer zones set a terrible precedent, breaching fundamental rights to free speech and freedom of religion. In England, buffer zones have already led to the arrests persons silently praying outside abortion facilities.

"Buffer zones have introduced thoughtcrime into Scottish society. SPUC will stand up to this assault on our freedoms."