Protests held across Ireland after shocking report into late-term abortions

Protests have been held across Ireland following the release of a report into the nature of late-term abortions taking place in the country.

The report, published in the British Journal of Obstetrics and Gynaecology in September, detailed the experience of doctors involved in late-term abortion, which involves a lethal injection of potassium chloride being administered into the heart of the unborn baby.

The study was based on interviews with 10 Irish abortion doctors who described the procedure as "awful", "brutal" and "emotionally difficult".

One doctor likened late-term abortions to "stabbing the baby in the heart".

Another said: "I remember getting sick out in the corridors afterwards because I thought it (feticide) was such an awful procedure and so dreadful."

The study concluded that doctors performing late-term abortions experience "internal conflict and a psychological burden".

The report was compiled following the decriminalisation of abortion in Ireland in 2018.

A debate into its findings was raised in the Dáil - the Irish Parliament - last week but Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, failed to attend to take questions from concerned TDs (Members of Parliament).

Niamh Uí Bhriain of the Life Institute, which has organised pro-life vigils across Ireland in response to the report, said: "There can be no cover-up in relation to these absolutely appalling revelations and the horrific treatment of babies in late-term abortions.

"During the 2018 referendum, voters were assured that late-term abortions would not take place. They were told that in the case of an advanced pregnancy and where the baby had a severe anomaly, the baby would simply be delivered. This study has shown those claims to be untrue.

"The paper notes that 'Ireland's legislation is without gestational limits so creating opportunity for late TOP (termination of pregnancy) following FFA (fatal foetal anomaly)'.

"The horrific reality is that babies are being given lethal injections into the heart in late-term abortions and babies are also surviving abortions and not receiving care.

"We will not allow the Health Minister to sweep this under the carpet. He must investigate and then he must take action to stop this barbaric practice from happening."

Spokesperson for Right To Life UK, Catherine Robinson, said: "Irish pro-lifers are absolutely right to protest against the extremity of abortion as revealed in this report.

"Through its interviews with those who actually perform abortions, the report shines a light on the total inhumanity of the whole process, and many people in Ireland are rightly disgusted.

"It is particularly shameful that the former Minister for Health, Simon Harris, dismissed these kinds of concerns during the referendum and the current Minister for Health, Stephen Donnelly, has not presented himself to face questions on this."