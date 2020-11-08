Pro-lifers fear expansion of abortion access after Joe Biden wins election

Pro-life and pro-abortion groups reacted Saturday to projections that Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has defeated President Donald Trump to win the White House.

The Associated Press called the race for Biden Saturday morning, followed by network news outlet ABC, NBC, and CNN. The Fox News Decision Desk also projected that Biden will win the state of Nevada and the commonwealth of Pennsylvania, giving him more than the 270 Electoral College votes needed to win the presidency.

Celebrating the news, the National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League hailed Democratic vice presidential nominee, Sen. Kamala Harris, as a champion for abortion.

"BREAKING: @KamalaHarris just made history as the first woman, first Black woman, and first Asian American woman elected as vice president! She's always been a champion of reproductive freedom, and we can't wait to have her fighting for all of us. #ReproFreedomVoter," NARAL posted on Twitter Saturday afternoon.

Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Action Fund, also celebrated the news, writing on Twitter: With the election of @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris, America will be in the hands of leaders who are committed to advancing and expanding reproductive rights. We at @PPact are thrilled to see them elected and will be ready to work with them on day one."

The pro-life group National Right to Life noted in a statement to The Christian Post on Saturday that both Biden and Harris were endorsed by NARAL and Planned Parenthood, the largest abortion business in the nation.

"In their release endorsing former Vice President Joe Biden, NARAL pointed out that a Biden/Harris presidency would 'expand access' to abortion. Biden would be the abortion president. He has pledged to promote abortion on demand and reverse pro-life laws and policies," National Right to Life said.

"As the nation waits for final tabulations, recounts, and official certifications of vote totals, Biden has claimed that he would represent all Americans as president. However, he and his administration would fail to protect the most vulnerable among us: the unborn child."

Carol Tobias, president of the National Right to Life Committee, added: "Both Joe Biden and Kamala Harris support radical abortion policies. A Biden/Harris Administration would work to roll back protective legislation such as the Hyde Amendment and try to force taxpayers to pay for abortion on demand."

The group added that both Biden and Harris supported the Democratic Party's platform of abortion up to birth. "President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have diligently worked to protect America's unborn children and their mothers," they said.

Kristen Day, executive director of Democrats for Life of America," said in a statement to CP that Biden's win "is by no means a mandate to embrace extreme abortion policy, like eliminating abortion regulations or the Hyde Amendment.

"The Democratic Party should be thankful and attentive to those voters who had enough faith in Biden's background and humanity to cast their ballot for the ticket despite their pro-life stance. The party should also be mindful of the negative effect the extreme abortion position had on congressional and down-ballot races, particularly in the south and middle America," Day continued, noting that 81 candidates endorsed by Democrats for Life won their elections.

Susan B. Anthony List, a pro-life group that, along with Women Speak Out PAC, visited hundreds of thousands of voters in battleground states in an effort to reelect Trump, declared on Saturday: "The #prolife movement stands with President @realDonaldTrump as he aggressively pursues legal challenges to ensure every legal vote is counted. The American people must be able to believe in the integrity of the electoral process. #Election2020"

After some media outlets projected Biden as the winner Saturday, the former vice president released a statement saying: "I am honored and humbled by the trust the American people have placed in me and in Vice President-elect Harris. In the face of unprecedented obstacles, a record number of Americans voted. Proving once again, that democracy beats deep in the heart of America. With the campaign over, it's time to put the anger and the harsh rhetoric behind us and come together as a nation."

Trump, however, has not conceded as the counting of votes continues in several key battleground states.

Trump issued a statement, saying, "Biden is rushing to falsely pose as the winner, and ... his media allies are trying so hard to help him" because "they don't want the truth to be exposed.

"The simple fact is this election is far from over," the president added. "Joe Biden has not been certified as the winner of any states, let alone any of the highly contested states headed for mandatory recounts, or states where our campaign has valid and legitimate legal challenges that could determine the ultimate victor."

He noted that in Pennsylvania, "our legal observers were not permitted meaningful access to watch the counting process."

"Legal votes decide who is president, not the news media," Trump stated.

The AP said it called the race in Pennsylvania for Biden, who held a 30,952-vote lead, "after it determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted would not allow Trump to catch up. The news agency has already declared Biden the winner in both Michigan and Wisconsin."

It added, "Under Pennsylvania law, a recount is automatic when the margin between two candidates in a statewide race is less than 0.5 percentage points. Biden's lead over Trump was on track to stay outside of that margin as final votes are counted."

Trump said his campaign on Monday will start "prosecuting our case in court to ensure election laws are fully upheld and the rightful winner is seated."

He added that he is "shocked" that Biden doesn't agree that all "legal ballots" need to be counted, and not any illegal ballots.

"It remains shocking that the Biden campaign refuses to agree with this basic principle and wants ballots counted even if they are fraudulent, manufactured, or cast by ineligible or deceased voters," he said. "Only a party engaged in wrongdoing would unlawfully keep observers out of the count room — and then fight in court to block their access."

Trump pledged that he will not "rest until the American People have the honest vote count they deserve and that Democracy demands."

