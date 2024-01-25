Pro-life groups protest extreme pro-abortion amendments

A coalition of pro-life groups have protested attempts by Labour MPs Stella Creasy and Diana Johnson to radically change abortion laws.

The protest was held yesterday in Creasy's constituency of Walthamstow by the Centre for Bio-Ethical Reform UK, Christian Concern, CitizenGo and 40 Days for Life.

The two MPs recently introduced amendments to the Criminal Justice Bill seeking to remove offences that make it illegal to perform a self-abortion at any point right through to birth.

Creasy also wants to repeal Section 60 of the Offences Against the Person Act, which makes it illegal to hide the body of a dead newborn baby.

The pro-life groups said that two MPs had "hijacked" the Criminal Justice Bill with their "extreme" amendments.

They said it was likely that if passed, more babies will lose their lives to late-term abortions performed at home, and that the lives of women will also be in increased danger.

Ruth Rawlins, from CBR UK, said the protest was an act of "solidarity for babies and mothers in this nation".

"This over-reach by these MPs is completely opposed to public opinion. The problem is that the public are not aware about it, and so it is our responsibility to let them know," she said.

"We are destroying the abortion lobby's deceptive framing and language of this as 'healthcare', with the truth: there is no right to kill another human being. We must be a nation that protects babies both in law and in practice."

Pauline Peachey, who had an abortion in the late 1960s, said, "The doctor advising me at the time, told me the Abortion Act was passed specifically for women in the situation that I was in.

"But I remember thinking I wish women did not have the burden of the choice to kill their babies but instead were given the help to enable them to keep their baby. Laws are necessary to protect both the babies and the mothers."

Over 12,000 people have signed a CitizenGo petition calling on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to take action to stop the amendments going to a vote.

"If these extreme amendments become law, women would have a 'right-to-kill' their unborn babies, leading to a devastating increase in the number of babies' lives being ended through late-term abortions," the petition says.