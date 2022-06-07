Pro-abortion protesters crash Joel Osteen's Sunday service

Pro-abortion protesters disrupted the service at Joel Osteen's megachurch in Houston, Texas, on Sunday.

Osteen was just starting his sermon at Lakewood Church when three women stood up near the front and stripped down to their underwear.

Their crop tops were painted with green hands while their briefs were daubed with red paint suggestive of fake blood.

They shouted slogans like "Overturn Roe? Hell no!" in reference to Roe v Wade possibly being overturned soon by the US Supreme Court.

They also shouted "my body, my choice".

Other protesters seated around the auditorium stood up and joined in the slogans.

Osteen waited on the stage while security guards escorted the women from the auditorium.

As the women were being led away, he said, "God is on the throne and is in control, we'll just take one moment here and then we'll get started, but I know this: I'm glad to be in the house of the Lord with people of faith."

The congregation responded with cheers and applause.

Osteen was met with even louder applause when he added, "We love everybody so we just thank the Lord that He's in control and He has all things in His hand, and I think as long as I keep talking, you can't hear what everybody else is saying."

The protest was carried out by the TX4Abortion protest group.

Members of the congregation could be heard booing the protesters and saying "God is good" and "shame on you".

After being removed from the auditorium, the protesters continued their protest outside the building.