Prince William visits Christian charities in Edinburgh

The Duke of Cambridge has visited charities supported by the Church of Scotland in Edinburgh as part of a weeklong visit to Scotland.

The Duke made the visits in his capacity as Lord High Commissioner to the Church of Scotland's General Assembly meeting online and in Edinburgh this week.

He spent Sunday visiting Queen's Bay Lodge, a care home run by CrossReach, the social care wing of the Church of Scotland, and the Grassmarket Community Project, which operates out of Greyfriars Kirk and offers a diverse programme of activities to support people living with mental and physical health problems, disabilities, learning difficulties, poverty, substance misuse, abuse and social isolation.

During his visit, the Duke heard how these organisations and others like them have continued to serve their communities in spite of the challenges of Covid-19.

Rev Dr Richard Frazer, Greyfriars Kirk minister and founder of the Grassmarket Community Project, said the work was "about building a nurturing community, developing people's self-confidence and enabling people to contribute positively to their community, is rooted in Gospel values."

He said it was "wonderful" to have a visit from the Duke.

"The visit showcased the amazing work of the team of members, staff and volunteers who make the Grassmarket Community Project the thriving, supportive and enterprising place that it is," he said.

"The project shows that the church, working with partners and people who share our values, is able to create thriving communities of hope."

At the Queen's Bay Lodge in Edinburgh, the Duke met some of the home's 28 residents during afternoon tea in the garden.

He also heard from staff about the impact of Covid-19 on the home over the past year.

Maria Toth, manager at Queen's Bay Lodge, said the visit "really has lifted everyone's spirits following such a difficult and challenging year and will live long in our memories."

The Duke's visit to the charities follows his address to the General Assembly on Saturday in which he spoke about his fondness for Scotland, and his admiration for the role played by the Church during the pandemic.

"I know that for many people across Scotland and beyond, the Church has been an essential refuge over the past incredibly challenging year of the pandemic," he said.