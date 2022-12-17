Prince William remembers Queen's 'spirit of togetherness' at Christmas

Prince William paid tribute to the late Queen Elizabeth II at a special Christmas carol concert at Westminster Abbey hosted by his wife, the Princess of Wales.

The 'Together At Christmas' concert was attended by 1,800 guests and will air on ITV on 24 December.

Addressing guests, the Prince of Wales quoted from the Queen's 2012 Christmas Day speech when Her Majesty said that she was "always struck by the spirit of togetherness" during the festive season and called Christmas a time "when we remember that God sent his only son 'to serve, not to be served'".

The service was held to recognise "the selfless efforts of individuals, families and communities across the UK, and celebrate and showcase the joy that human connection and togetherness can bring".

The Prince and Princess of Wales were accompanied by their children, Prince George and Princess Charlotte.

King Charles, the Queen Consort and other members of the royal family were also in attendance.

The service was dedicated to the late Queen "and the values Her Majesty demonstrated throughout her life, including duty, empathy, faith, service, kindness, compassion and support for others".

Traditional and modern elements were combined "to encompass people of all faiths and none".

During the service, the Westminster Abbey choir performed traditional carols, including 'O Come, All Ye Faithful', which was selected for the occasion through a public poll.