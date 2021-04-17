Prince Philip funeral remembers his 'courage, fortitude and faith'

Prince Philip will today be remembered as a man of faith who served the Queen "with unwavering loyalty".

Coronavirus restrictions mean the funeral for the Duke of Edinburgh, who died last week aged 99, will be small in scale, with only 30 guests present, and not a state funeral.

Starting at 3pm, after a national minute's silence, the service at St George's Chapel, Windsor, will be led by the Dean of Windsor, David Conner, with the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, pronouncing the blessing.

It was the duke's wishes that there be no sermon at his funeral.

The order of service released yesterday speaks of the royal family's gratitude for the "many ways in which his long life has been a blessing to us".

"We have been inspired by his unwavering loyalty to our Queen, by his service to the Nation and the Commonwealth, by his courage, fortitude and faith," it reads.

"Our lives have been enriched through the challenges that he has set us, the encouragement that he has given us, his kindness, humour and humanity.

"We therefore pray that God will give us grace to follow his example, and that, with our brother Philip, at the last, we shall know the joys of life eternal."

Observing Covid guidelines, mourners will be wearing face masks and the Queen will be seated alone.

The service will remember the duke's love for the Navy, where he spent 14 years in service until the Queen's coronation in 1953.

Even after his transition to royal life, he retained honorary titles thereafter and this long association will be reflected in the choice of hymn, 'Eternal Father, Strong to Save', which will be sung by the choir.

The British hymn is traditionally associated with seafarers and prays "for those in peril on the seas".