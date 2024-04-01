Prime Minister thanks churches for 'incredible' work in Easter message

Staff writer

(Photo: Downing Street)

The Prime Minister has thanked churches and Christian communities for the "incredible" work they do in their local communities. 

In his Easter message, Rishi Sunak spoke about the "Christian values of compassion, charity and self-sacrifice".

He also paid tribute to Christians "supporting those in need and demonstrating what it means to love thy neighbour". 

He said that Easter was a "chance to pause and reflect" and spend "precious" time with the family, but he also reflected on those suffering because of their Christian faith around the world. 

"Many I know will also be thinking of those in pain and suffering around the world and Christians persecuted because of their faith who are unable to celebrate Easter freely," he said. 

Most Read

  1. easter

    How did we get the word 'Easter?'

  2. pedestrian-crossing

    What the collapse of a Christian teacher's employment tribunal has to do with the rest of us

  3. crucifixion

    What is good about Good Friday?

  4. martin-luther

    What Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook get wrong about Luther

  5. ukraine

    Christian leaders 'killed, tortured and disappeared' in occupied Ukraine

  6. bible

    Why are there so many different religions? A Christian answer

More News

  1. bible

    Leaning on God when His people disappoint

  2. hate-monster

    Scotland's new hate crime law is no laughing matter

  3. easter

    How did we get the word 'Easter?'

  4. church-service

    Fewer than half of Christians regularly attend church: Gallup

  5. martin-luther

    What Tom Holland and Dominic Sandbrook get wrong about Luther

  6. bible

    Why are there so many different religions? A Christian answer