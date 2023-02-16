Priest and pro-life volunteer in court over silent prayers

A Catholic priest and pro-life volunteer are in court today to clear their names after being charged by police for praying silently inside an abortion clinic buffer zone.

Isabel Vaughan-Spruce and Fr Sean Gough were charged with "intimidating service-users" of the clinic in Birmingham, despite it being closed at the time.

Fr Sean received a further charge in relation to parking his car within the zone while displaying an "unborn lives matter" bumper sticker.

The Crown Prosecution Service later dropped the charges but informed both of them that they could be reinstated if further evidence emerged.

The Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF UK) said this had left the pair with significant legal uncertainty.

They are appearing before Birmingham Magistrates' Court today to receive clarity about their legal status and clear their names.

If found guilty by the court, they could both be left with a criminal record.

Vaughan-Spruce said, "It is still unfathomable that all of this has ensued from the simple act of praying in silence on the public streets of Britain.

"I hope for a 'not guilty' verdict, not only clearing my name, but also clarifying that silent prayer is not a crime."

Fr Sean said he was looking forward to the opportunity to clear his name.

"I could never have imagined that as a priest, I would have to endure a legal battle simply for praying – and believing that both lives matter in a pregnancy," he said.

"My Christian beliefs, prayers, and expressions of support for free speech are entirely peaceful and lawful. I have dedicate much of my ministry to supporting women impacted by abortion and did not believe I was breaking any laws by praying near the abortion facility, especially while it was closed."

Their legal defence, Jeremiah Igunnubole, of ADF UK, said it was it was crucial that the court issue a clear legal verdict.

"As our Parliament continues to debate the national rollout of censorship zones across England and Wales, it is imperative that we receive legal clarity given even the police and prosecution services can't agree on what is and is not a crime," he said.

"The reality is that every person should have their freedom to think and pray respected without running the risk of prosecution under vaguely worded and entirely disproportionate censorship zones."

Ryan Christopher, Director of ADF UK, said, "It's remarkable that in 2023, in the UK, upstanding people are embroiled in criminal proceedings, all because they prayed in their minds.

"Father Sean was charged for an old 'Unborn Lives Matter' bumper sticker and for making it clear that he was praying for free speech – and this case only makes clear that more prayers are needed – coupled with concrete legislative changes to stymie the concerning downward trajectory of free speech protections in the UK.

"Both Isabel and Father Sean have a history of going above and beyond to charitably serve women in crisis pregnancy, young mothers, and people who have been impacted by abortion.

"This censorial PSPO regulation has resulted in both being unjustly punished for their thoughts and beliefs in an unjust and completely unnecessary legal process.

"Westminster should pay close attention to these consequences before rolling out buffer zones across England and Wales."