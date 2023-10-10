Praying for a swift de-escalation of violence in Holy Land

Christian charity Embrace the Middle East has issued an urgent appeal for prayers for the Holy Land after Hamas' attack on Israel.

At least 800 people have been killed in Israel, including some 260 mainly young people at a music festival. As many as 150 people are being held hostage by Hamas.

There have been chilling reports of the kidnap, murder and rape of Israelis. Hamas has said it will kill hostages if Israel launches air strikes without warning.

In Gaza, hundreds have died in retaliatory strikes by Israel since Saturday.

Embrace the Middle East said the news from the region was "troubling and distressing".

"As violence and tensions increase, please join us in praying for a swift de-escalation to the violence and for peace to prevail," it said.

Embrace's senior church engagement manager, the Rev Su McClellan, has written a prayer to help Christians intercede for all those affected by the crisis:

God of light and salvation, our refuge and our strength,

We pray for the people of Israel and Palestine amid the escalating violence.

We pray for those killed and injured by rockets from Gaza in southern Israel. May your rod and staff comfort them. We pray for those who are grieving. May they know your ever-present help.

We pray for the protection of those who have been taken hostage by Hamas. As they walk through this dark valley, may they fear no evil.

We pray for the civilians of Gaza. May they know that their help comes from the Maker of heaven and earth. We especially remember all of those who have been killed and wounded in Gaza today - may you comfort and heal those who are in pain and those who have lost loved ones.

And we pray for those in leadership in Gaza and Israel. May you guide them along the right paths. We ask all this in union with Christ and trusting in the power of your Holy Spirit.

Amen.