Prayers said on first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth's death and King Charles' accession

Prayers are being said in churches on the first anniversary of the late Queen Elizabeth II's death, and King Charles' accession to the throne.

Queen Elizabeth died on 8 September 2022 at Balmoral Castle in Scotland aged 96. Charles, who was formerly the Prince of Wales, became King Charles III upon her death.

As sovereign, she was also the Supreme Governor of the Church of England - a role that has passed to her son - and her Christian faith something she took very seriously.

A prayer to mark the anniversary is being shared on the Church of England's social media channels:

God grant to the living, grace;

to the departed, rest;

to the Church, the King, the Commonwealth,

and all humankind,

peace and concord;

and to us and all his servants, life everlasting.

Amen.

The Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, reflected on the anniversary in his Thought for the Day on BBC Radio 4.

"Today we give thanks that the legacy of Queen Elizabeth – her obedience to God, her sense of duty, her love for her people – lives on," he said.

He added, "Today we remember a King who pledged to serve, and a Queen who gave us hope. And we give thanks, because hope and service, with love, are the path to flourishing communities."

Special morning and evening prayers have been produced for use in conjunction with the anniversary. They ask for God's blessing upon the whole royal family and that He would comfort and strengthen King Charles for service both as the UK's head of state and as Supreme Governor of the Church of England.

Almighty God, the fountain of all goodness,

bless our Sovereign Lord, King Charles,

and all who are in authority under him;

that they may order all things in wisdom and equity,

righteousness and peace,

to the honour and glory of your name

and the good of your Church and people;

through Jesus Christ your Son our Lord,

who is alive and reigns with you,

in the unity of the Holy Spirit,

one God, now and for ever.

Amen.

Almighty God, the fountain of all goodness,

bless, we pray, Queen Camilla,

William Prince of Wales, the Princess of Wales,

and all the Royal Family.

Endue them with your Holy Spirit;

enrich them with your heavenly grace;

prosper them with all happiness;

and bring them to your everlasting kingdom;

through Jesus Christ our Lord.

Amen.

God grant to the living, grace;

to the departed, rest;

to the Church, the King, the Commonwealth,

and all humankind,

peace and concord;

and to us and all his servants, life everlasting.

Amen.