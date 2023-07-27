Prayers requested for Tori Kelly after hospitalisation

Christian singer Tori Kelly is being treated in hospital after suffering from blood clots that made her collapse.

Entertainment website TMZ reported that the Grammy Award-winning singer is experiencing clots "around her vital organs".

She was reportedly admitted on Sunday night after fainting while out with friends in LA.

Kelly's husband, André Murillo, said in a social media update on Wednesday that she was "feeling stronger" but not completely recovered.

"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," he said.

"Not out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers."

Pastor Greg Laurie, who is a friend of the singer, asked people to pray for her.

"Let's all be praying for Tori Kelly. She is in the hospital due to blot clots. They say it's serious," he wrote on Twitter.

"Tori is a believer in Jesus Christ and I know she and her family will appreciate your prayers for her."

Kelly was previously a contestant on American Idol and in 2018 released a gospel album called Hiding Place, co-written with Kirk Franklin.

The following year she scooped a Grammy for Best Gospel Performance/Song.