Prayers requested for Tori Kelly after hospitalisation

Stephanie Velez

Christian singer Tori Kelly is being treated in hospital after suffering from blood clots that made her collapse.

Entertainment website TMZ reported that the Grammy Award-winning singer is experiencing clots "around her vital organs". 

She was reportedly admitted on Sunday night after fainting while out with friends in LA. 

Kelly's husband, André Murillo, said in a social media update on Wednesday that she was "feeling stronger" but not completely recovered. 

"Tori is smiling again and feeling stronger," he said.

"Not out of the woods but we see the sun. Just waiting on a few more answers."

Pastor Greg Laurie, who is a friend of the singer, asked people to pray for her.

"Let's all be praying for Tori Kelly. She is in the hospital due to blot clots. They say it's serious," he wrote on Twitter.

"Tori is a believer in Jesus Christ and I know she and her family will appreciate your prayers for her." 

Kelly was previously a contestant on American Idol and in 2018 released a gospel album called Hiding Place, co-written with Kirk Franklin. 

The following year she scooped a Grammy for Best Gospel Performance/Song.

Most Read

  1. classroom

    Critical race theory should not be taught in schools

  2. china

    China seeking to export Communist-style Christianity around the globe, warns religious freedom charity

  3. transgender

    Why is the government so fast to act on bank account closures but not transgenderism in schools?

  4. bible

    John Nelson Darby: the man who popularised dispensationalism

  5. barclays

    Calls for Christian ministry's bank account to be reopened after Nigel Farage banking row

  6. baby

    Schrodinger's foetus

  7. iran

    Iranian state security cracks down on Christian converts

More News

  1. bible

    John Nelson Darby: the man who popularised dispensationalism

  2. family

    Thinking through the two-child benefit cap debate as Christians

  3. albert-einstein

    Rare Einstein letter rebutting biblical creation story for sale

  4. artificial-intelligence

    Could robot technology replace your local vicar?

  5. barclays

    Calls for Christian ministry's bank account to be reopened after Nigel Farage banking row

  6. unity

    Amid the tidal wave of mental health crises, the UK Church has a transformative role to play in the lives of families