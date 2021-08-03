'Praise God!': Billy Graham's grandson leaves hospital after Covid battle

Jennifer Lee

Jonathan Lotz(Photo: Facebook/Anne Graham Lotz)

Doctors have allowed the grandson of Billy Graham to return home after a hospital stay for Covid-19 that included several days in intensive care.

Jonathan Lotz had to be admitted to the ICU after contracting the Delta variant. He also battled pneumonia, his mother Anne Graham Lotz said.

But she is celebrating a big step for her son as he has now been discharged from the hospital to continue his recovery at home.

Anne quoted Philippians 1:3-6 as she thanked supporters for praying for Jonathan, and spoke of her hope that her son would make a full recovery.

"Praise God!" she wrote on Facebook.

"God has heard and answered your prayers for my son!

"Please, please continue to pray for his swift recovery and restoration to full health with no setbacks or complications. And that I can take good care of him.

"Blessing upon blessing to each of you who have helped carry him in prayer."

Both Jonathan and Anne have had their share of health challenges over the years as both are cancer survivors.

During his time in ICU with Covid, Jonathan sent an encouraging message to his mother saying he was sharing his faith with hospital staff.

"I am physically exhausted yet Spiritually overflowing!" he wrote, adding, "I have had the privilege of sharing Jesus with the ER & ICU staff! What a Savior! God is so good!'"

His sister, Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright, shared a similar story of Jonathan on her Instagram page.

"His attitude has been positive the entire time!! He is witnessing up a storm in the hospital!!" she wrote.

"My guess is the nurses must be fighting over who gets to care for him, because he is so sweet! He prayed with a nurse who wanted to rededicate her life to Jesus at 3am!!"

