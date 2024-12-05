Popular culture is pointing to Jesus, and it's time to talk about it

The hard truth is that Christianity in the UK is on the decline. There is an obvious cultural shift away from organised religion. Yet, some of today's biggest music hits are filled with themes we recognise in Christianity—songs about hope, redemption, and even prayers. This is even more evident in the songs which chart around Christmas.

This year, Coldplay's We Pray and Craig David's soulful rendition of He's Got the Whole World in His Hands were just two of the many tracks that tap into something deeply spiritual. And in December, you barely need to look further than Coldplay's break-up song Christmas Lights to see that even the most melancholy of songs often has an in-built streak of hope.

The lyrics say: "And then all my troubles will be gone .... Oh, Christmas lights keep shining on."

So why, amid declining church numbers, are people connecting with and even finding comfort in these songs? Perhaps it reveals a collective longing for hope and connection in a world that feels increasingly uncertain.

We Pray made headlines for its strong references to Christianity and spiritual themes, and it currently has over 56 million streams on Spotify. This fascinates me for two reasons: first, it is sparking conversations about the deeper purpose and meaning of life, and second, I would never have guessed my long history with Coldplay would end up here. My first concert was during Coldplay's Parachute tour when I was just 15 years old, and I ended up crowd-surfing while they performed Yellow.

It's easy to see why We Pray sparked conversations. In the chorus, Chris Martin sings:

"I know somewhere that heaven is waiting ... I know somewhere we'll feel no pain."

Martin's music has many influences, but what comes through in his lyrics is a curiosity and wonder for what's beyond this world and a desperate search for hope and meaning by exploring the spiritual realm.

And he's not alone. That thirst for greater meaning and consequent interest in Christianity permeates popular culture. In film, screenwriters love underdogs, redemption arcs, fathers and sons reconciling, and revere the power of stories. In fitness, communities openly dialogue about a higher, benevolent power, greater purpose, and something beyond ourselves. In music, songwriters reference spiritual imagery and language and stepping out of ourselves.

In their podcast This Cultural Moment, John Mark Comer and Mark Sayers describe these undercurrents as signs of post-Christianity, of people defining themselves against organised religion, but wanting "the kingdom without the King." In other words, popular culture wants everything good about Christianity, the fruit of the kingdom, but doesn't want Christ.

I've always been fascinated by how culture highlights and speaks to the Christian worldview without realising it - it's because we're all part of the world that God created. So how do we engage with it?

Although not all cultural references to Christianity are positive – and many are negative in the extreme – all are invitations to talk. If we react harshly when people write lyrics that are clearly influenced by Christian heritage or culture, we close the door to dialogue. Think about it: maybe they've picked up a Bible and read a story; perhaps they're harking back to an early experience in church. Again, many are connecting to the themes and values of the kingdom, not the King Himself: the teachings, the ideas, and the characteristics of Jesus. It's just the exclusive claims and the supernatural realities they're not interested in.

Of course, we must be discerning. There is an agenda here on the part of opposing realms. Tactics are at play that belittle Christianity, dilute it down to make it sound like nonsense, or in extreme cases, evil. But Christians can appropriate this agenda by grabbing hold and engaging with it, reading the Bible, standing for the truth, and entering into conversations. It is spiritual warfare, the suppression of truth, and the world fighting back against the light that it does not understand. But we've got to enter the warfare; we can't just abandon it.

As Chris Martin's lyrics express, looking for meaning beyond yourself is part of what it means to be human. The search comes out naturally in people, presenting an incredible opportunity to invite people to explore that meaning through the Bible. This can feel like a mammoth task but in reality, all it takes is gentle intentionality and a non-judgemental, open invitation to discussion.

So, why not look for moments to connect with people over mutual interests and hobbies, like Coldplay? If someone expresses an interest in faith, Christianity or spiritual themes, ask them, 'You like that song, what do you make of its lyrics? What does it make you feel?'. Of the 56 million times people listened to We Pray, how many times did they become curious about something bigger than themselves? What an opportunity!

Now, it's important not to rush or force this. Sometimes people will say no. In the moment, don't take it personally or consider it a rejection. Instead, pray for them, enjoy their company, and be there when they're ready.

Here perseverance can be incredibly powerful. I once invited a friend from my local fitness community to read the Bible with me. He was hard to read over the weeks we met, but one day, sitting in his truck, he said he wanted to give his life to Jesus. We prayed there and then, and he was saved.

Relying on the power of God speaking through His words in the Bible completely removes the pressure on us to provide a perfect representation of Christianity. All the answers and work are done by God's Word itself. The Bible is the place where we can see Jesus most clearly. When the Bible is at the centre, using a resource like the Word One to One, Jesus becomes the focus, not the individual's portrayal of Him.

Christians are called to be in the world, not of it. We have the kingdom and the King; His name is Jesus, and others can too. So, the next time you sense that search for hope, for something more when your friend brings up the latest song they like, ask them what they mean. It might just open some doors.

Simon Lennox is CEO of The Word One to One