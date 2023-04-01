Pope to be released from hospital

The Pope was to be discharged from a hospital in Rome on Saturday where he was being checked for breathing difficulties.

The Vatican said that the Pope was "feeling better" and was being released on Saturday morning.

He was admitted to Gemelli Hospital's paediatric oncology ward on Wednesday and spent several days there while doctors carried out medical check-ups.

In a statement on Friday evening, Matteo Bruni, the Director of the Holy See Press Office, said that the Pope was being released from the hospital after his medical team reviewed his test results on Friday.

The Vatican said that the Pope had visited other patients and baptised a baby during his time in hospital. He also received Holy Communion on Friday.

According to Vatican News, the Pope expressed thanks for the "self-sacrifice and spirit of service" of the hospital staff "who contribute to relieving the physical ailments and the mental anguish of those who, on a daily basis, are called upon to bear witness to the Cross of Christ".

His release comes in time for a Palm Sunday Mass.