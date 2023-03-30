Pope Francis undergoes medical check-ups

Chris Ward

(Photo: Vatican News)

Pope Francis is spending a few days in hospital with a respiratory infection, the Vatican has said.

The Vatican said the pontiff has been admitted to Rome's Gemelli Hospital where he is undergoing medical check-ups.

Press Office director Matteo Bruni issued a statement on Wednesday, saying, "This afternoon, the Holy Father went to Gemelli for some previously scheduled check-ups."

The Pope was admitted to hospital after delivering his usual Wednesday General Audience in St Peter's Square.

The statement said that he had experienced difficulty breathing in recent days but did not have Covid.

It also expressed the Pope's gratitude for well wishes and prayers from supporters.

"Pope Francis is touched by the many messages received and expresses his gratitude for the closeness and prayer," the statement said.

His hospital stay comes just days before the busy Easter season. On Palm Sunday, the Pope traditionally leads a Mass, and further celebrations are scheduled to take place during Holy Week and Easter next week.

Most Read

  1. humza-yousaf

    What does the election of Scotland's new Muslim First Minister mean for the Church in Scotland?

  2. patrick-pullicino

    Diversity takes precedence over religion? The case of Rev Dr Patrick Pullicino

  3. oxfam-inclusive-language-guide

    Revolutionary language

  4. evangelical-alliance

    Evangelical Alliance expects more Anglican churches to join over CofE gay blessings

  5. assisted-suicide

    'Radical' expansion of assisted suicide in Oregon is 'too extreme'

  6. blac-chyna

    Blac Chyna cancels OnlyFans account, removes satanic tattoo after finding God

  7. kaduna-state

    Terrorists kill 27 Christians in Kaduna State, Nigeria

More News

  1. carl-lentz

    Fired Hillsong NYC pastor Carl Lentz gets a new job at Oklahoma megachurch

  2. social-distancing

    Study: Religious attendance dips slightly after pandemic

  3. humza-yousaf

    What does the election of Scotland's new Muslim First Minister mean for the Church in Scotland?

  4. metropolitan-police

    How should Christians respond to Met Police failings?

  5. palliative-care

    Oregon assisted suicide policy slammed after rise in deaths

  6. 1984

    Britain's 1984 moment