Pope Francis remains in hospital

Pope Francis is continuing his recovery from hernia surgery in hospital.

The Pope, 86, underwent surgery last Wednesday to repair the hernia and remove painful internal scarring from past surgeries.

He remained in hospital on Sunday and refrained from giving his traditional public blessing on the advice of doctors.

The Holy See Press Office said he instead followed Mass on TV and recited the Angelus prayer and received the Eucharist in private.

The Pope is being treated at Rome's Gemelli hospital, where he had lunch with staff treating him in his private apartment.

A statement from the Holy See Press Office on Sunday described his condition as stable, and said that he had undergone respiratory physiotherapy and was able to move about.

"The medical staff has informed us that the post-operative recovery of Pope Francis is normal," the statement said.