Pope Francis honours Christian martyrs across all denominations

Pope Francis has celebrated the unwavering faith, courage, and commitment of Christian martyrs across all denominations.

In a heartfelt address to participants of a Vatican conference on martyrdom, the pope highlighted the unity of Christians in the face of persecution, regardless of denominational differences.

"Even today, in many parts of the world, there are many martyrs who give their lives for Christ," Pope Francis said, speaking to the 'No Greater Love: Martyrdom and Offering of Life' conference, organised by the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints.

He lamented that, "In many cases, Christians are persecuted because, pushed by their faith in God, they defend justice, truth, peace, human dignity."

The conference, which took place from 11 to 14 November in Rome, brought together theologians, scholars, and religious leaders to explore the theological, historical, and cultural significance of martyrdom.

In a bid to further honour these sacrifices, Pope Francis announced the establishment of a special commission within the Dicastery for the Causes of Saints. This initiative is dedicated to studying and documenting the lives and testimonies of contemporary martyrs from various Christian traditions, aiming to inspire faith and solidarity among Christians worldwide throughout 2025.

To become a saint, more is required than sustained "human effort or a personal commitment to sacrifice and renunciation," the pope said. "First of all, we must allow ourselves to be transformed by the power of God's love, which is greater than us and makes us capable of loving even beyond what we thought we were capable of."

The pontiff also highlighted the sacrifice of modern-day martyrs, including the 21 Coptic Christians who were kidnapped and executed in Libya in 2015. Though not Catholic, he affirmed, "They were Christians, they are martyrs and the church venerates them as its own martyrs."

The pope further reflected on the equality of martyrdom, referencing the Uganda Martyrs - 23 Anglican and 22 Catholic converts executed in the late 19th century. "With martyrdom, there is equality," he said, clarifying that, "They are martyrs, and the church receives them as martyrs."

The pope emphasised the self-evident nature of martyrdom as a clear sign of sanctity in the eyes of the Catholic Church, explaining that martyrdom does not require a confirmed miracle for beatification, as "the martyrdom is sufficient". Joking with members of the saints' dicastery, he added, "That way we save a bit of time, of paper and money."

Pope Francis outlined three fundamental elements of martyrdom that he said remain unchanged today. First, "A martyr must accept a violent and premature death rather than renounce their faith."

Even an unbaptised Christian can achieve what he called "the baptism of blood". Second, the martyr's death must be caused by a persecutor's hatred of the faith or another associated virtue, such as the defence of "justice, the truth, peace [or] human dignity". Lastly, he said, "The victim assumes an unexpected attitude of charity, patience, meekness, in imitation of the crucified Jesus."

Pope Francis also distinguished martyrdom from other forms of sainthood, such as "the offering of life", a category he introduced in 2017. This pathway allows for beatification in the absence of a direct persecutor, when a Christian believer willingly places themselves in circumstances that ultimately lead to death, choosing to uphold their faith despite the risk.

"Even in the extraordinary witness of this type of holiness," the pope said, "the beauty of the Christian life, which knows how to make itself a gift without measure, like Jesus on the cross, shines forth."

On the final day of the event, Pope Francis emphasised that martyrdom is a living testimony of hope, quoting his formal proclamation of the Holy Year 2025, "Spes Non Confundit" ("Hope Does Not Disappoint"), in which he described martyrdom as "the most convincing testimony" to hope.