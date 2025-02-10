Pope Francis calls for peace amid DRC crisis

The ongoing M23 offensive in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the most intense escalation of violence in the region since 2012, has drawn an urgent appeal for peace from Pope Francis.

Speaking against the devastating consequences of war, the Pope said, "I once again affirm 'no' to war ...War destroys, devastates everything, takes lives, and leads to a disregard for life itself...War is always defeat."

His call for an immediate end to hostilities and the protection of civilians, especially children, has been echoed by Catholic leaders, including Archbishop Ettore Balestrero, at the 37th Special Session of the Human Rights Council.

He highlighted the "strong condemnation" of the attack "which has caused an enormous tragic loss of life, a worrying increase in human rights violations" and "has increased the massive displacement of populations already impoverished by the recurrent conflicts."

The conflict in eastern DRC has intensified over the past month, with Rwandan-backed M23 rebels seizing control of lucrative mining areas in North Kivu province and capturing Goma, the region's largest city, despite announcing a ceasefire.

This surge in violence has resulted in nearly 3,000 deaths and mass displacement. Over 20 million people now require humanitarian aid in a region already ravaged by recurrent conflicts. Reports of sexual violence, including rape and sexual slavery, are adding to the crisis, while aid workers are struggling to cope with the growing number of casualties and the threat of disease breaking out in hospitals.

Despite these challenges, humanitarian organisations like Tearfund have resumed their efforts in the region. Poppy Anguandia, Tearfund's Country Director for the DRC, noted progress in restoring basic services like power and water, reopening markets, and distributing clean water through camps, schools, and churches.

She said there was a need for safe and unhindered humanitarian access to ensure life-saving aid reaches those affected, and called for a sustained peace to enable displaced populations to rebuild their lives.

The Vatican's Permanent Observer to the UN has urged the immediate reopening of Goma airport, which remains closed after the city's capture by M23 forces. This step is seen as critical for delivering humanitarian aid and evacuating the most severely injured.