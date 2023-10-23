Pope Francis and President Biden discuss warzone crisis in Sunday phone call

Pope Francis and U.S. President Joe Biden held a phone conversation on Sunday afternoon to address the evolving situation in Israel and Gaza, as confirmed by a statement from the White House.

The Holy See Press Office disclosed that the call lasted for approximately 20 minutes, with its central focus on global conflict scenarios and the imperative of charting pathways towards peace.

"The president condemned the barbarous attack by Hamas against Israeli civilians and affirmed the need to protect civilians in Gaza," affirmed the White House statement. The discussions encompassed President Biden's recent visit to Israel and his endeavours towards humanitarian relief in the area.

The Pope and the President also deliberated on "the need to prevent escalation in the region and to work toward a durable peace in the Middle East," as outlined by the White House.

In his Sunday Angelus earlier in the day, Pope Francis made a heartfelt plea for peace in the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, which is now entering its third week.

"Once again my thoughts turn to what is happening in Israel and Palestine. I am very worried, saddened; I pray and I am close to all those who suffer, the hostages, the injured, the victims, and their families," expressed the Pope.

Furthermore, Pope Francis extended his condolences to those enduring hardship in the Ukraine.

"War, every war in the world - I am also thinking of the tormented Ukraine - is a defeat," emphasised Francis. "War is always a defeat, it is a destruction of human brotherhood. Brothers, stop! Stop!"

President Biden's visit to Israel last week was marked by high-level discussions with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, aimed at expressing solidarity with the beleaguered Jewish state. The President also called for assistance for the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip, where approximately a million individuals have been displaced since the commencement of the conflict.

Following a conversation with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, President Biden revealed that the leader had agreed to allow 20 trucks with humanitarian aid to enter Gaza through the restricted Rafah crossing, connecting Egypt and Gaza.

Additionally, President Biden announced a commitment of $100 million in humanitarian aid for the Palestinian people in both Gaza and the West Bank.