Pope 'deeply saddened' by loss of life in Libya

Staff writer

Derna in the east is the worst hit area.(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Pope Francis has expressed his sorrow over the loss of life and destruction in Libya where thousands have died in heavy flooding. 

The Pope said he was "deeply saddened to learn of the immense loss of life and destruction caused by the flooding in the eastern part of Libya", and that he was praying for all of the victims and their loved ones. 

His condolences were expressed in a telegram sent to the Apostolic Nuncio to Libya, Archbishop Savio Hon Tai-Fai.

At least 3,000 people are feared dead after Storm Daniel triggered unprecedented flooding, causing two dams to burst and washing entire neighbourhoods in the port city of Derna into the Mediterranean Sea.

A senior official told the Reuters news agency that in Derna alone, there are over 1,000 confirmed dead.

Tamer Ramadan, head of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies' delegation to Libya, said the number of missing people stands at around 10,000.

In his telegram, Pope Francis expressed his "heartfelt spiritual closeness" with first responders, the injured and those worried about missing loved ones. 

