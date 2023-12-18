Pope condemns 'terrorism' after Gaza church attack

Pope Francis has spoken out against "terrorism" in Gaza after two Christian women were reportedly killed by Israeli military at the only Catholic church in the territory.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem has said that an elderly woman and her daughter were shot inside the compound of the Holy Family Catholic Parish last Friday.

It said the attack on the compound, which is sheltering hundreds of Christians, was carried out by an IDF sniper without warning.

It is also reported that a convent of the Missionaries of Charity housing 54 disabled people was destroyed on the same day by IDF rockets.

In his Angelus prayer on Sunday, Pope Francis condemned the attack on the church "where there are no terrorists, but families, children, people who are sick and have disabilities, and nuns".

He pleaded for an end to the "terrorism" of war and asked people to pray for peace.

"Some say, 'This is terrorism. This is war.' Yes, it is war. It is terrorism," he said.

"That is why the Scripture affirms that 'God stops wars... breaks the bow, splinters the spear' (Psalm 46:10). Let us pray to the Lord for peace."

He added, "Let us not forget our brothers and sisters suffering from war, in Ukraine, in Palestine and Israel, and in other conflict zones.

"May the approach of Christmas strengthen the commitment to open paths of peace."