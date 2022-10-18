Poll finds strong opposition to gender self-identification plans

A Sunday Times poll has revealed widespread opposition to Scottish legislation that will make it easier and quicker for people to change their legal gender.

The survey asked over 1,000 adults in Scotland their views on the Scottish government's gender self-identification plans.

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill proposes cutting the waiting period for a gender recognition certificate from the current two years to three months with a further three-month 'reflection period', but half of those surveyed said they were opposed to this, with only a quarter backing it.

Other plans include lowering the age limit at which people can change their gender from 18 to 16 but the survey found strong opposition to this - 62% were against compared to only 19% in favour.

Scots were also more likely to oppose plans to remove the requirement of a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria. Only a quarter (26%) support this proposal, while over a third (39%) are opposed or don't know (35%).

The Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill will be debated by MSPs on 27 October.

The Christian Institute is urging Scots to get in touch with their local MSPs to voice their concerns before the debate in the Scottish Parliament.

"It is clear that most voters do not agree with removing the legal safeguards that currently exist. It is important that Christians make their voices heard," said Christian Institute director, Colin Hart.

"Please join with us in giving thanks for such widespread opposition to the Scottish Government's plans. Pray that it would continue to grow."