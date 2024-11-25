Plight of Middle East's displaced families highlighted in new Christmas video

A new short film from the Sanctuary Foundation is highlighting the plight of modern Bethlehem, and all those facing violence and dispossession around the world this Christmas.

"Far From Home" is the Sanctuary Foundation's new free resource for churches, schools, and community groups to use in the lead-up to Christmas.

It is a three-and-a-half-minute animated movie from videographer John Bowen illustrating the links between the lived experiences of people in Bethlehem and the original Christmas story.

Told from a child's perspective, the film tells the story of a family forced to leave their home not once, but twice, as they seek shelter in the face of an impending birth.

Standing in stark contrast to the traditional 'silent night, all is calm' traditional image of the first Christmas, the film will remind audiences of the struggles not only faced on that night, but the ongoing turmoil around the world today that sees many families with nowhere to call home.

The film has been made available in both English and Arabic. Adding to the poignancy of its story is the English narration provided by a 12-year-old boy currently residing in Bethlehem.

Sanctuary Foundation hopes the film will draw attention to the ongoing plight of families and children around the world, especially in the Middle East, and act as a reminder of the ongoing relevance of the Christmas story in today's world and the message of hope that it brings to all who feel far from home.

"I highly recommend churches, schools and community groups to show 'Far From Home' as part of their Christmas celebrations this year, to show that the Christmas story of hope is as relevant now as ever," said Dr Krish Kandiah, founder and director of Sanctuary Foundation.

"It can help us reflect on what we can do to bring peace, comfort and joy, especially to all those forcibly displaced from their homes by conflict."