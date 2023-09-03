Päivi Räsänen 'hopeful' after 'hate speech' trial

Staff writer

Finnish politician Päivi Räsänen.(Photo: ADF International)

The Finnish politician Päivi Räsänen has said she is "hopeful" that all the charges against her will be dropped after standing trial for a second time week. 

Finland's former Minister of the Interior was on trial for "hate speech" over three expressions of her Christian faith on marriage and sexuality -  in a tweet, in a 2004 church pamphlet, and in a 2019 radio interview.

She was charged with "agitation against a minority group", which falls under Finland's "war crimes and crimes against humanity" laws. 

She was acquitted last year by the Helsinki District Court but is standing trial again after the prosecution appealed. 

During the two-day hearing in the Helsinki Court of Appeal, the prosecution said, "The point isn't whether it is true or not but that it is insulting.

"We can limit freedom of expression in the outward expression of religion.

"You can cite the Bible, but it is Räsänen's interpretation and opinion about the Bible verses that are criminal."

Räsänen stood trial alongside Bishop Juhana Pohjola, who was charged with "hate speech" for publishing the pamphlet written by Räsänen. 

Addressing the court, the bishop defended the right to free speech. 

"Condemning sinful deeds does not mean questioning a person's worth and dignity. These are completely different things. The prosecutor is propagating an understanding that is fully against the Christian understanding. Condemning sin does not question a person's dignity," he said.

He continued, "The very idea of religious freedom is that you are free to teach the Christian message, even if someone finds it offensive, but then you can exercise your right not to listen."

Speaking after the conclusion of the trial on Friday, Räsänen said, "I'm hopeful that all these charges will be acquitted.

"It's a very important verdict for freedom of speech and of religion and Finland, and also has consequences across Europe, but I'm hopeful for a good result." 

Her legal counsel, Paul Coleman, executive director of the Alliance Defending Freedom International (ADF), said, "The gist of the State prosecutor's examination of Päivi was this: would she recant her beliefs? The answer was no – she will not deny the teachings of her faith.

"Dragging an individual through a grueling criminal trial simply for expressing their religious beliefs is not a marker of democracy and 'progress'.

"We will continue to stand with Päivi and await the decision of the court as to whether expressing Biblical teaching is really a crime in Finland." 

The court is expected to deliver a verdict by November 30.

Most Read

  1. pivi-rsnen

    How long before a UK Christian politician gets the Finland treatment?

  2. bible

    The Church of England's decline is taking its toll on frontline clergy morale

  3. christians

    1 in 6 churchgoers have had, paid for or encouraged an abortion, survey finds

  4. nigeria

    Terrorists kidnap two Christians, kill Baptist pastor in Nigeria

  5. franklin-graham

    Franklin Graham to preach in Birmingham after successful legal action

  6. china

    New report proves religion far from dead in China

  7. steve-osmond

    Sharing the Gospel from South Africa to Scotland

More News

  1. bible

    What in the world is God doing?

  2. pivi-rsnen

    Finnish politician Päivi Räsänen stands trial again

  3. christians

    1 in 6 churchgoers have had, paid for or encouraged an abortion, survey finds

  4. martin-luther

    Martin Luther and the transformative power of individual conviction

  5. church-of-st-peter-st-pauls-in-bromley-kent

    Majority of Church of England priests support same-sex weddings

  6. franklin-graham

    Franklin Graham to preach in Birmingham after successful legal action