Pence quoted Ecclesiastes 3 in letter to Pelosi explaining why he wouldn't invoke the 25th Amendment

Vice President Mike Pence drew wisdom from the Bible in his decision not to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump after last week's attack on the Capitol.

In a letter to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi explaining his decision, he suggested that invoking the 25th Amendment would only cause further divisions and undermine the healing of the nation.

"After the horrific events of last week, our Administration's energy is directed to ensuring an orderly transition," he wrote.

"The Bible says that 'for everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under heaven ... a time to heal, ... and a time to build up.'

"That time is now. In the midst of a global pandemic, economic hardship for millions of Americans, and the tragic events of January 6, now is the time for us to come together, now is the time to heal."

Pence was under pressure to invoke the 25th Amendment after Trump supporters stormed the Capitol building last week.

The 25th Amendment permits the removal of the president from office if the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet deem him to be "unable to discharge the powers and duties of his office."

Following Pence's refusal to do so, the House voted last night to impeach Trump, making him the only president in US history to be impeached twice.

Some Republicans supported the measure, but Iowa Rep Ashley Hinson was among those voting against it.

In a statement on her vote against, she shared similar sentiments to Pence.

"I believe the President bears responsibility and that is why I urged him personally to call off those who were violently storming the Capitol last week," she said.

"I wish he had spoken up sooner, but he did not. Words matter; there must be accountability for those who feed into the dangerous rhetoric on either side of the ideological spectrum."

She continued: "Impeachment is the wrong path forward for several reasons. Speaker Pelosi is bypassing regular order – including the process of collecting evidence, conducting committee hearings, and having preliminary votes – to rush toward a second impeachment of President Trump.

"Just a week out from a new Administration, impeachment will only serve to feed the flames and further divide our nation."