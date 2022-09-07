Parents warned against letting their kids watch Disney FX's 'Little Demon'

(CP) Disney's new FX series "Little Demon," which features a woman who is impregnated by Satan and gives birth to an Antichrist daughter and carries graphic violence and nudity, "makes light of hell and the dangers of the demonic realm," says One Million Moms says in an online petition. Due to the show's content, the group is issuing an "urgent warning" to parents.

Through its adult animated sitcom series, which debuted last week on FXX, "Disney is introducing viewers, including children who might stumble across this series, to a world of demons, witches, and sorcery," the Christian conservative group said in the petition, which had been signed by over 17,200 people as of early Monday.

"Along with the demonic content of this series, the minds of younger viewers will also be inundated with secular worldviews that reflect the current culture," One Million Moms continued.

The petition cited the Hollywood online news source Deadline as stating: "Among other shenanigans, the comedy ... shows Laura [the mother] nude with no pixilation. She strips down in the first episode to perform a ritual, while there are multiple instances of nudity throughout the series."

Disney describes the storyline as follows: "Thirteen years after being impregnated by Satan, a reluctant mother and her Antichrist daughter attempt to live an ordinary life."

One Million Moms said the "show makes light of hell and the dangers of the demonic realm."

"Even the previews and commercials include such horrific content that it is difficult for families who watch FXX to avoid its evil subject matter completely."

Disney is trying "to portray witchcraft as a positive tool to fight evil," according to the group.

"The first episode is more than enough for most Christian families to realize that 'Little Demon' is an extremely dangerous series," it says, referring to the initial episode of the premiere season, "First Blood," which is currently streaming.

Isaiah 8:19-22 talks about a spiritual realm that is not of God and warns against participating in witchcraft or consulting. Instead, believers are instructed to call on God in Deuteronomy 18:10-11, One Million Moms said.

The group urged The Walt Disney Company to "cancel this dark show immediately."

In 2020, the film "Onward" featured a self-identified lesbian heroine with a girlfriend, the first-ever animated LGBT character in the Disney-Pixar universe.

The film is set in a magical universe with fantastical citizens who have lost their connection to the magical arts. According to the film's description, "two teenage elf brothers ... embark on an extraordinary quest to discover if there is still a little magic left out there."

While this was Pixar's first LGBT character, this wasn't the first time Disney had featured such persons on the smaller screen. Disney Channel series "Andi Mack" depicted the network's first teenage gay couple in 2019.

Last February, more than 20,000 people backed One Million Moms' petition asking The American Girl company to scrap an LGBT storyline tied to its 2021 Girl of the Year doll and to remain neutral in what they call a "culture war."

The doll came with an accompanying book Kira Down Under. In the book, Kira visits an animal sanctuary in Australia operated by her great aunts, who are in a same-sex marriage. The book detailed how the aunts got married after laws were changed in 2017 to allow for same-sex marriages.

© The Christian Post