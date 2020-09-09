Oxford college dean cleared of wrongdoing after investigation

An Oxford college dean has been cleared of wrongdoing following an independent investigation.

The Very Rev Professor Martyn Percy, dean of Christ Church college and its cathedral, had been accused of failing to fulfil his safeguarding responsibilities.

An independent investigation has now concluded that the Dean "acted entirely appropriately in each case".

Following his exoneration, Percy said: "Thank you to everyone for their support and prayers. It is good have a line firmly drawn under this."

The Bishop of Huddersfield, Jonathan Gibbs, the Church of England's lead safeguarding bishop said: "At no point was there any allegation or evidence that the Dean presented a direct risk to any child or vulnerable adult.

"I am aware this has been a very difficult time for all parties, particularly Martyn and his family, and I would like to thank everyone for their cooperation.

"There will of course be lessons to learn about the processes, as there are with any safeguarding case, and that is an essential part of our guidance to make the Church a safer place for all.

"We welcome the Dean's commitment to taking part in this ... I continue to pray for his ministry and the life of the Cathedral and its mission in the diocese and wider Church."

The Bishop of Oxford, Dr Steven Croft, welcomed the outcome of the report but added "testing times for all" remained at Christ Church.

"The investigation process was not without pain, and could have been concluded more quickly, but it is entirely right that allegations against clergy and church officers are properly investigated when they are made," he said.