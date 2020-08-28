Over half of Britons say Rule, Britannia should be sung on Last Night of the Proms

Over half of the British public backs 'Rule, Britannia!' being sung on the Last Night of the Proms.

The BBC has found itself at the centre of a row over its decision to remove the lyrics from the popular anthem for the annual event.

'Land of Hope and Glory' is also to be played minus the lyrics during the Last Night performance.

The BBC has said that both songs - which have been associated with imperialism - will be sung when the Last Night of the Proms is held again in 2021.

A YouGov survey for The Times found that 55 per cent of Britons did not support the BBC's decision to play only orchestral versions of the songs this year.

Only five per cent believed that the song should not be performed at all on the night, while 16% said an instrumental version would be the best compromise.

Responding to the reports, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said "it's time we stopped our cringing embarrassment about our history, about our traditions and about our culture, and we stop this general bout of self-recrimination and wetness".

The Last Night of the Proms is taking place this year without an audience.

'Land of Hope and Glory' topped the iTunes charts this week, with Dame Vera Lynn's rendition taking the number one and number two spots.

The BBC Proms get underway on Friday at the Royal Albert Hall in London, and will air across BBC platforms.

The Last Night of the Proms takes place on September 12.