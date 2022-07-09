Over 3,000 respond to the Gospel at Festival Manchester

Tens of thousands of people attended Festival Manchester last weekend, the biggest Christian mission in the North West in a generation, with organisers reporting that 3,472 responded to the Gospel.

The three-day event in the city's Wythenshawe Park was hosted by local churches in partnership with The Message Trust and the Luis Palau Association.

It was preceded by 18 months of outreach to the city that combined sharing the faith with social action projects. The Message Trust reports that hundreds responded to the Gospel as a result of these projects.

Over 65,000 people came to Wythenshawe Park for the festival, which was put on for free and featured a fun fair, gaming zone, extreme sports and music by Matt Redman and Lecrae among others.

One festivalgoer told a volunteer, "Tell me about Jesus, I need to know him."

As part of the follow-up in the coming weeks, organisers will connect those who responded to the Gospel with a local church and additional Christian resources.

"This was mission on a scale not seen in a generation," said Andy Hawthorne, CEO and Founder of The Message Trust.

"Last weekend alone over 65,000 people got to hear about Jesus' love for them and over 3,400 responded to the good news they heard.

"This is what Festival Manchester was all about – introducing people to Jesus and seeing lives changed both now and for eternity. I honestly believe we got to be part of something huge that God is doing."

Andrew Palau from The Luis Palau Association said, "As is always the case, when the Church comes together in unity, serving the city, encouraging the body, and proclaiming the good news boldly, great things happen. And that is exactly what we saw here in Manchester.

"I love the United Kingdom and I love serving the region with our many friends and ministry partners. A big thanks to The Message Trust and all the local church partners for inviting the Luis Palau Association to help with this city-wide effort.

"What a joy to see the many lives changed through the proclaimed word of God."