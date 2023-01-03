Open Doors US becomes Global Christian Relief

Open Doors USA, part of the international organisation supporting the worldwide persecuted Church, has announced a name change to Global Christian Relief.

Global Christian Relief made the announcement in a New Year's Day tweet.

"We're starting 2023 with a new name, Global Christian Relief (GCR)," the tweet read.

"And we're expanding our vision to meet the needs of millions of persecuted believers so they can be a light for the gospel in their communities & advance the Great Commission."

On its website, Global Christian Relief said it aims to build the "world's most extensive, covert network serving persecuted Christians".

"We need a large vision to mobilize dedicated Christians to support our persecuted family in new and life-changing ways that will expand God's Kingdom for the next 50 years," it said.

"That's why, as of Jan. 1, our name is now Global Christian Relief."

Open Doors was founded in 1955 to serve the persecuted Church and today exists in over 70 countries.

Founder Andrew van der Bijl, known affectionately as Brother Andrew, passed away last September.

Open Doors US will continue to exist alongside the new organisation, and a spokesperson for Open Doors UK confirmed that the UK division will not be affected by the name change.

David Curry has left his role as CEO of Open Doors US to become the CEO of Global Christian Relief.

Following his departure, Lisa Pearce, former CEO of Open Doors UK and Ireland, has been appointed as interim CEO of Open Doors US.

In a statement, the organisation said that "Open Doors continues in the US, fully dedicated to the mission and vision of our late founder Brother Andrew to serve persecuted Christians".

"We remain steadfast in doing whatever it takes to support both the visible and the underground church in the countries where it is most dangerous to live as a Christian," said Pearce.

"We have unprecedented opportunities to serve our most persecuted brothers and sisters in the year ahead, thanks to the trust we have built with secret networks in field countries through 65 years of faithful service."

Open Doors will also continue to produce the annual World Watch List of the top 50 countries where Christians face the most severe persecution.

The 30th anniversary edition of the report will be launched on 18 January.