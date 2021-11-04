One Christian dead and over 100 kidnapped after attack on church service in Nigeria

Christian campaigners are pleading with the Nigerian government to take action to stop the assault on Christians after yet another deadly attack.

One Christian was killed and over a 100 others kidnapped in an attack on a church service in Nigeria over the weekend.

Gunmen opened fire during a service at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Kakau Daji, Kaduna, on Sunday.

It is the latest in a series of attacks on Christians in Nigeria despite successive warnings about declining security and repeated calls to the government to act.

Rev Joseph Hayab, of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) Kaduna branch, told national newspaper, Politics Nigeria, that he is "seriously worried" about the security situation.

Jo Newhouse, Sub Saharan Africa spokesperson for Open Doors, said the Nigerian government was "grossly failing its citizens".

She is asking Christians to pray for believers in Nigeria as she warns that insecurity in the region is "creating an ideal breeding ground for extremism".

"This kidnapping is a shocking example of the audacity of the so-called bandits and the impunity that is escalating, seemingly without bounds in Nigeria," she said.

"The government is grossly failing its citizens in this matter and the continuing lawlessness is creating an ideal breeding ground for extremism.

"We call on the international Body of Christ to remain in fervent prayer for the release of the church members and that the Lord will use this situation to bring a breakthrough in this situation.

"Pray for the Lord's protection over these believers and that they will experience His peace in the midst of the situation."