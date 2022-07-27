Olympic gold medallist Sydney McLaughlin gives the glory to God after breaking her own world record

(CP) U.S. Olympic gold medalist Sydney McLaughlin credited God as she made history again this month by breaking her world record in the 400-meter hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, Oregon.

On Friday, McLaughlin finished the hurdle in 50.68 seconds, marking the fourth time in 13 months that the 22-year-old set a new 400-meter hurdles world record. Last year, she made history at the Tokyo Olympics when she set a world record with a time of 51.90 seconds.

In response to her historic win, the athlete quoted Scripture on Instagram Saturday.

"'So let us come BOLDLY to the throne of our gracious God. There we will receive His mercy, and we will find grace to help us when we need it most.' - Hebrews 4:16."

"Praise. His. Name," she declared.

McLaughlin continued: "What a beautiful day yesterday was. Preparing for this meet, the core of my team was centered around faith and belief. The amount of prayer coupled with hard work was divinely culminated in 50.68 seconds. By the grace of God, we accomplished our goal."

The athlete, who married former NFL player Andre Levrone Jr. in May, ended her post by thanking her husband, family, her coach and her supporters.

"Let's continue pushing the bounds of the sport because with God, all things are possible! God bless," McLaughlin said.

The United States collected its third successive women's 4x400 meters relay world title in the competition at the Eugene World Championships.

According to Reuters, McLaughlin brought the gold home for team USA with a 47.91 anchor leg.

"I'll have to start off by saying all the glory to God," McLaughlin told NBC Sports. "These past few days getting ready for this race, Hebrews 4:16 has been on my mind, coming boldly to His throne to receive mercy and grace. And I think He really gave me the strength to do it today, so all the glory goes to God."

"Coming into this race, I just wanted to go out there and attack the whole thing. [Coach} Bobby [Kersee] and I have been training for this all year, and we wanted to go execute," she continued. "The last 100 hurt really bad, but I'm really grateful for it, and I'm grateful for that time and bringing a medal home to Team USA."

The young hurdler said she believes that next time, she could finish the race even faster.

"Honestly, we thought we'd be able to go a little bit faster," she maintained. "But we're super grateful with that time; anything under 51 was a win for us. We just know that there's more to push, and there's more to be able to be taken off of that. So I'm honestly super grateful for today."

Levrone Jr. and McLaughlin, who were married by The Rock Church Pastor Pastor Greg Hendricks, announced their engagement in August 2021, just three weeks after the Olympian first broke her world record with a time of 51.46 seconds in the women's 400-meter hurdles at the Tokyo Olympics last summer.

