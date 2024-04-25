Olympian's fire for God continues to burn a century on

A century after he won Olympic gold at the Paris Games in 1924, the story of Scottish runner, Eric Liddell, is set to inspire a new generation of athletes and believers, thanks to a new initiative that aims to share his inspiring life with a million people over the course of the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Immortalised in the classic movie Chariots of Fire, whose stirring soundtrack has become a staple of sporting events, Liddell was known for his unwavering faith in God and his refusal to compromise his beliefs for anyone—even at the risk of missing out on Olympic glory.

Refusing to participate in any sporting activity on the Sabbath, including training, Liddell was confronted with a stark choice when he heard that the heats for the 100m event would be held on a Sunday. Despite the very real risk of missing out on a gold medal in an event he was a strong favourite for, and the pressure brought to bear on him by the sporting establishment, he refused to take part. Instead, he entered the 400m event, winning gold and setting a new world record in the process.

Evangelist J John says he has always been inspired by Liddell's story, leading him to create a booklet retelling his hero's memorable feat in time for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

"The fact that both the 1924 and 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games take place in Paris cannot be a coincidence," J John said.

J John has produced the short booklet 'Running the Race of Your Life' with the goal of distributing a million copies that people will be able to give away to family, friends, neighbours, and colleagues, inspiring conversations about God during the Olympic and Paralympic Games 2024.

The booklet has already succeeded in introducing Liddell's story to a whole new generation of athletes.

"My husband and I read 'Running the Race of Your Life' and it was such an insight. I had heard of Eric Liddell, but I didn't actually know his story. It has really made me remember the importance of putting God first and letting everything else follow," said Bethany Firth, a six-time Paralympian gold medallist.

"Eric Liddell didn't let his sporting achievements define him, instead he allowed them to shine a light on how truly amazing God is, and no matter what we face in life putting God first is always the answer.

"I loved Running the Race of Your Life and with it being the 100th anniversary of Liddell's victory in Paris, this is an amazing way to show what God has done and can do when we put him first."

Full details of this initiative and free samples of the booklet are available at raceofyourlife.co.uk