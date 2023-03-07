Number of celibate Brits has increased

Stephanie Velez

Pixabay

A new poll has found a rise in the number of Brits who say they are celibate.

The dating app Dua.com asked the views of 2,000 British adults in the survey.

The results showed that the number of celibate Brits has increased from 12% a decade ago to 20% today.

The poll also revealed the UK's most and least celibate cities.

Leicester was the most celibate with over a quarter of the population (28%) abstaining.

This was followed by Luton (26%), Romford (24%), Glasgow (24%) and Walsall (23%).

London trailed other cities as the least celibate city overall (7%). Other cities among the least celibate in the UK were Liverpool (11%), Birmingham (13%), Bristol (14%) and Portsmouth (15%).

Relationship expert Valon Asani told The Sun: "Celibacy may allow some people to focus on personal growth or other aspects of their lives, such as their careers."

Most Read

  1. marriage

    Evangelical church redirects payments after CofE gay blessing vote

  2. marriage

    What's wrong with the House of Bishops' proposed same-sex prayers?

  3. people

    Pride, the Self and the Church

  4. bernard-randall

    The Church of England and the chaplain who dared to speak the truth

  5. bible-translation

    What happens when the church takes responsibility for its own Bible translation?

  6. jesus-revolution

    Kelsey Grammer has 'found great peace' in his Christian faith

  7. ukraine

    Ukrainian church leaders targeted by Russian forces, says Christian charity

More News

  1. jesus-revolution

    Kelsey Grammer has 'found great peace' in his Christian faith

  2. scottish-parliament

    Why is same-sex marriage an issue in the election of the new Scottish First Minister?

  3. sunrise

    In praise of passion

  4. marriage

    What's wrong with the House of Bishops' proposed same-sex prayers?

  5. jesus-revolution

    'Jesus Revolution' leaves out the tough stuff but gets the music right

  6. mia

    Rapper M.I.A. discusses conversion to Christianity and cancel culture