Nottingham churches open for prayer and reflection after killing rampage

Churches in Nottingham have opened their doors after a tragic knife and van rampage in the city on Tuesday morning left three people dead.

Two of the three victims were students at Nottingham Trent University and both aged 19. One of them has been named as Barnaby Webber of Taunton. The university said it was "shocked and devastated" by their deaths.

A man in his 50s was also killed.

Chief Constable Kate Meynell said the motive for the attack was unclear.

Speaking to Radio 5 Live's Naga Munchetty, the Bishop of Nottingham and Southwell, Paul Williams, said that churches were open for people of all faiths and none to "come together" and receive support.

He added, "Starting now, we can pull together like we always do in Nottingham and we can support people, whatever their background, whatever their faith."

Hundreds have attended a vigil led by the bishop at St Peter's Church in Nottingham this evening.

A student at Nottingham Trent University named only as Becky attended the vigil and told the BBC, "It's a bit of comfort for people to come together; community is really important right now."

St Leonard's is just one of the local churches that has stayed open throughout the day to offer a quiet space for prayer and reflection. It said Tuesday's events were "terrible".

The Catholic Bishop of Nottingham, Patrick McKinney, has said his thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of those killed and injured after Tuesday's "terrible" events.

"In the face of such horror in the heart of Nottingham, our response must be one of a greater commitment to continue working together to build peace, solidarity and hope on our streets and in our city," he said.

The Catholic Saint Barnabas Cathedral has also stayed open for the local community in light of events.