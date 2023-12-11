Notre-Dame to reopen in a year's time, says Macron

Jane Benson

(Photo: Getty/iStock)

Notre-Dame, the Paris cathedral devastated by fire on 15 April 2019, will reopen a year from now, says the French President. 

Emmanuel Macron paid a visit to the cathedral on Friday to see the progress of reconstruction work. 

Last month, an important step in the restoration of the landmark was taken when the spire was added. 

Macron was shown the new oak spire during his visit to the cathedral last week, where he was accompanied by Archbishop Laurent Ulrich.

When the cathedral was ravaged by fire, Macron had promised that it would be rebuilt within five years. 

Then in August this year, Macron announced that the cathedral would reopen on December 8, 2024.

The new spire measures 96 metres and has been built in an identical style to the 19th century one that crashed through the roof during the 2019 blaze. 

Standing with restoration workers on the scaffolding, Macron called the addition of the new spire "an important and emotional moment".

"Deadlines will be met. It is a formidable image of hope and of a France that has rebuilt itself," he said. 

